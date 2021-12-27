Police report: Shots fired outside at home near county government center

Shots fired outside at home near county government center

A man parking his car outside his home had his window shot out late last night on Bedford Glen Way, about a half-mile from the Prince William County Government Center in Woodbridge.

Prince William police report:

Shooting Investigation – On December 26 at 11:28PM, officers responded to the 12700 block of Bedford Glen Way in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they made contact with the victim, a 23-year-old man, who was uninjured. The victim reported to police that he was parking his vehicle in his driveway when he observed an unknown man ducking behind a vehicle at a home across the street. At one point, the man met up with two other men who were coming from behind the same home before all three fled on foot. The victim followed the men in his vehicle to the area of Aubrey Glen Terr where a verbal altercation ensued. During the encounter, one of the men handed another what appeared to be a firearm. The victim attempted to drive away when several gunshots were heard. A round struck the rear glass window of the victim’s vehicle causing glass to shatter. The victim was not struck during the incident as the suspects continued to flee on foot. Video surveillance obtained from residences on Bedford Glen Way revealed that the three suspects were trying to enter parked vehicles in the neighborhood. Shell casings were located on Aubrey Glenn Terr. No other property damage or no injuries were reported. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspects who were not located.

Knife pulled on Walmart employee

A man pulled a knife on a Walmart employee who tried to stop a man and a woman trying to steal items from a store near Dumfries.

Prince William police report:

Armed Robbery – On December 24 at 2:23PM, officers responded to Walmart located at 17041 Jefferson Davis Hwy in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a robbery. Store employees reported to police that two individuals, a man and woman, were seen selecting and concealing items within the store. When the employee confronted the couple as they attempted to leave, the male suspect pulled out a knife and threatened the employee before both suspects fled the store. No injuries were reported. An off-duty police officer attempted to stop the suspects. The male suspect dropped the knife and merchandise before continuing to flee. Officers recovered the weapon used and all property taken. A police K-9 and helicopter assistance from Fairfax County police searched the area for the suspects who were not located. Suspect Descriptions:

White male, unknown age, 5’8″, 150lbs with a thin build and black hair

Last seen wearing a blue beanie hat, red long-sleeved t-shirt, “Cheetos” pajama pants, white shoes, and carrying a black backpack Female, unknown race or age, 5’10, 180lbs with shoulder length black hair Last seen wearing a teal V-neck sweater, “Christmas” pajama pants, white crocs shoes, and carrying a lavender bag

Man suffers lacerations at Dumfries Shopping Center

A man went to a hospital after someone used a knife to cut him multiple times at the Dumfries Shopping Center on Route 1.

Prince William police report:

Malicious Wounding – On December 25 at 11:30PM, officers responded to investigate a malicious wounding that was reported to have occurred behind the Dumfries Shopping Center located in the 17900 block of Jefferson Davis Hwy in Dumfries (22026) at approximately 10:30PM. The victim, a 46-year-old man, reported to police that he was walking behind the shopping center towards his residence when he encountered two unknown men. During the encounter, a fight ensued before the men fled. The victim walked to his residence where it was determined he had been cut severely multiple times to his upper body. The victim attempted to treat the wounds and eventually contacted rescue. The victim was transported to an area hospital where the injuries were determined to be non-life threatening. The victim was not cooperative with police regarding the incident or describing the suspects beyond stating they were two young black males. Officers attempted to locate the scene where the altercation occurred and were unsuccessful.

Indecent exposure reported outside Manassas

A woman said a man approached her outside her home, asked for directions, and exposed himself, police said.

Prince William police report: