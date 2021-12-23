Stafford filling positions for Lake Arrowhead advisory panel

The Stafford County Board of Supervisors established the Lake Arrowhead Service District Advisory Committee.

This panel will facilitate communication and coordination between the residents of the Lake Arrowhead community in western Stafford County and the county government. County officials will accept online applications from residents who want to serve on the commission.

The Stafford County Board of Supervisors established the service district was February 2017 at the request of a majority of the residents. According to county documents, over 50 of the subdivisions’ property owners made the initial request for the service district formation to manage and fund the repair of two dams lake dams.

The community lacks a homeowners association, and the dams fell into a state of disrepair.

County officials implemented a new tax for residents in the service district to fund the repairs. The county had recommended removing the dams and draining two lakes, critical water sources for the county fire department, before Supervisors voted to create the new tax district.

Today, the community is repaying a $700,000 loan over 10 years, used to fix the dams. Annual property tax bills sent to Lake Arrowhead residents reflect the increased tax used for the loan repayment.

According to its by-laws, members of the new advisory will include community residents and County staff. Rock Hill District Supervisor Crystal Vanuch can recommend the residents since the Lake Arrowhead community sits within those borders. The county Board of Supervisors will have the final say over who sits on the panel.

The county staff members would be on the committee to help facilitate communication between the committee and the board. The board plans to appoint members to the committee at an annual organizational meeting in January 2022.