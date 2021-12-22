Community Notes

Tax break: The Stafford County Board of Supervisors approved a $90,000 tax break incentive over five years to support the expansion of Stafford based business, Virginia Oncology Care. In turn, the company will invest $3.8 million into the business, creating 25 new jobs. [Stafford County Economic Development]

Cost of retirement: A 2019 report from the Federal Reserve found that nearly one in every four American adults have no retirement savings. During the economic crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, that share has likely grown. [The Center Square]

Rejected: Prince William County’s environmental officials are recommending that board of county supervisors deny a request to replan 2,133-acres in the rural crescent for data centers because of the risks the development poses to nearby forests, streams and wildlife. [Prince William Times]

Taunting Tweet: Just as schools closed until January for winter break, a new surge in COVID-19 cases across the region has prompted some to worry that a longer school shutdown like students faced in 2020 could be on the horizon. [Insidenova.com]

The preceding post is a round of stories posted to local and state news websites and press releases emailed to us. Please email your news for inclusion in this post.