Police report: Crash victim identified, Girl, 12 reports sex assault

Avila Callwood

Crash victim identified

Police identified a man who died in a fiery crash on Purcell Road near Dale City earlier this month as Brian Parker, 37, of Woodbridge.

12-year-old girl reports sex assault

Police went to a home near Manassas after a 12-year-old said she was touched by a family member. Prince William police report:

Sexual Assault Investigation – On December 20, detectives with the Special Victims Unit assumed an investigation into a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the Manassas (20109) area of Prince William County earlier that evening. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 12-year-old girl, and a family member, identified as the accused, were in a room together when the accused inappropriately touched the victim. When the parties separated, the victim immediately reported the incident to a family member who contacted the police. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Juan Enrique AVILA, was arrested. Arrested on December 21: Juan Enrique AVILA, 58, of Manassas

Charged with aggravated sexual battery

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Fight breaks out at US Foods

A fight involving a box cutter broke out between two co-workers at a US Foods facility outside ManassasMonday morning, prompting a visit from police. Prince William police state: