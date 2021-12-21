Police report: Crash victim identified, Girl, 12 reports sex assault

Crash victim identified
Police identified a man who died in a fiery crash on Purcell Road near Dale City earlier this month as Brian Parker, 37, of Woodbridge.
12-year-old girl reports sex assault
Police went to a home near Manassas after a 12-year-old said she was touched by a family member. Prince William police report:
Sexual Assault Investigation – On December 20, detectives with the Special Victims Unit assumed an investigation into a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the Manassas (20109) area of Prince William County earlier that evening. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 12-year-old girl, and a family member, identified as the accused, were in a room together when the accused inappropriately touched the victim. When the parties separated, the victim immediately reported the incident to a family member who contacted the police. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Juan Enrique AVILA, was arrested.
Arrested on December 21:
Juan Enrique AVILA, 58, of Manassas
Charged with aggravated sexual battery
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
Fight breaks out at US Foods
A fight involving a box cutter broke out between two co-workers at a US Foods facility outside ManassasMonday morning, prompting a visit from police. Prince William police state:
Malicious Wounding – On December 20 at 9:30AM, officers responded to US Foods located at 11994 Livingston Rd. in Manassas (20109) to investigate an assault. The victim, a 46-year-old man, reported to police that while working at the above location, a verbal altercation with a co-worker, identified as the accused, escalated. During the altercation, the accused cut the victim with a box cutter before both parties separated and the accused fled the business. Rescue personnel responded and the victim eventually went to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Edgar Lionel CALLWOOD, who turned himself in to police later that evening.
Arrested on December 20:
Edgar Lionel CALLWOOD, 58, of 1075 S. Jefferson St. in Arlington Charged with malicious wounding
Court Date: February 28, 2022 | Bond: $10,000 Unsecured Bond