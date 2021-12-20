Man struck on I-95 following fender bender; Police search for striking vehicle

A car struck and killed a man walking across Interstate 95 at Quantico, and a search is on for the striking vehicle.

Police said the victim’s car collided with another vehicle while traveling south near mile marker 148, at Prince William/Stafford County line at 2 a.m. Sunday, December 19. The vehicles sustained minimal damage, and the drivers pulled over and stopped on the left shoulder in Prince William County, said a Virginia State Police spokesman.

The driver of one of the cars got out and started walking across the highway when another car struck him. The man died at the scene, according to Virginia State Police.

The striking vehicle, believed to be a red Toyota Corolla, fled the scene. The Corolla, possibly a 2009 through 2013 model, should damage its passenger side, including the front bumper, mirror, and hood, police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information on the striking vehicle is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at 703-803-0026 or email Virginia State Police [email protected].

Investigators are still in the process of notifying the man’s next of kin. The crash remains under investigation.