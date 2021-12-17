Police report: 1 captured after shooting, armed carjacking in Woodbridge

Burglars hit Ashdale Plaza in Dale City Kamara

Manassas woman dies in crash off Hoadly Road

Fatal Crash Investigation | Private Property – On December 15 at 8:13AM, investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the 5300 block of Hoadly Rd in Manassas (20112) to investigate a single- vehicle crash. The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling north on a private gravel roadway on a property off Hoadly Rd when the driver suddenly accelerated, lost control of vehicle, and left the roadway. The vehicle traveled through a field, striking multiple fences before striking a small culvert and overturning. Rescue personnel responded to the scene and flew the driver to an area hospital where she died as a result of her injuries sustained in the crash. The deceased was the only occupant in the vehicle. Identified:

The driver of the 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee was identified as Emily Kathryn FLEMING, 35, of Manassas -Prince William police

Arrests made after shots ring out on Prince William Parkway

Shooting Investigation *ARREST | ADDITIONAL INCIDENT – During the investigation into the shooting that was reported to have occurred in the area near Bank of America on Crossing Pl. and the Prince William Parkway on December 15, detectives determined that the incident stemmed from an armed carjacking. The victim, a 25-year-old man, reported to police that he arranged to meet an unknown person in the above area to conduct a transaction. During that encounter, the other party brandished a firearm. The victim, who was also armed, pulled out his weapon and fired towards the suspect who got into the victim’s running vehicle and fled the area. The victim initially fled on foot and was stopped by police following multiple calls from witnesses regarding the shooting. No injuries or property damage were reported. Detectives were able to identify the suspect involved in the incident as David Clarke TUCKER Jr. and obtained warrants for his arrest. The victim’s vehicle was recovered abandoned later that evening. On December 16, while detectives were seeking the whereabouts of the accused, officers responded to the 14400 block of Smoketown Rd. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate reports of another shooting around 11:09AM. The investigation revealed that shots were fired in the parking lot of a shopping center between two vehicles, a white Mercedes SUV and a black Jeep Cherokee, which both fled the area prior to officers arriving on scene. A tip was received regarding one of the vehicles, the white Mercedes SUV, which was subsequently located at a home on Silvan Glen Dr. in Dumfries. While officers were on scene of both locations, further information was received of an individual with gunshot injuries at an area hospital. The man, later identified as the accused sought in connection to the previous shooting the day before, was being treated after being grazed during the latest shooting. The vehicle located on Silvan Glen Dr. was determined to be stolen from North Carolina in early December. No additional injuries or property damage were reported from the shooting on December 16. The other vehicle and involved party were not located. The accused was not cooperative with detectives in providing information as to what lead up to the shooting. Following the investigation, the accused was arrested for his connection in the December 15 shooting incident. The investigation into the December 16 incident, and what led up to the shooting continues. On December 15 at 2:17PM, officers responded to the area of Crossing Pl. and the Prince William Pkwy. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed that shots were fired in the parking lot of a shopping center in the above area involving two men. After the shooting, the parties dispersed, one fled on foot and the other in a vehicle. Officers arrived and located the individual who initially fled on foot. No injuries or property damage were reported. The individual stopped by police was not charged. The investigation continues in the incident and what led up to the shooting. -Prince William police

Mother charged with neglect after children sickened

Felony Child Neglect – On December 10 at 5:41PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 3500 block of Christy Ln. in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate an unresponsive child. The investigation revealed that at some point during the day two children, a 1- year-old boy and a 9-month-old boy, gained access to prescription medication. At one point, the 9- month-old boy ingested the medication and became unresponsive. The child was transported to an area hospital where he received treatment and is expected to make a full recovery. Following the investigation, the mother identified as Niyah Tashae WILLIAMS, was arrested. On December 15, the second suspect sought in connection to the child neglect that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 3500 block of Christy Ln. in Woodbridge (22193), was arrested. The suspect, Alpha Ouman KAMARA, was taken into custody without incident. An additional suspect was previously arrested in connection to this investigation on December 10. Alpha Ouman KAMARA, 22, of 12856 Tumbling Brook Ln. in Woodbridge (photo in slideshow at top of post): Charged with 2 counts of felony child neglect, 1 count of possession of a controlled substance, and 1 count of obstruction of justice

Burglars hit Dale City shopping plaza