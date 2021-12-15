Community Notes

Contempt of court: A judge said Fauquier Hospital is in contempt of court, and fined the medical center after it refused to administer ivermectin, prescribed by a doctor to a coronavirus patient. [Fauquier Times]

Finishing Bachelor’s Degree: A new partnership between the University of Virginia and Germanna Community College will make it easier for students to earn both an associate’s and bachelor’s degree completely online. [Germanna Community College]

Dumfries wi-fi: Dumfries is working to expand and upgrade broadband internet access in its public spaces in an effort to improve access to town residents who lack internet connections in their own homes. [Prince William Times]

Ending hunger: The NOVA Foundation received a grant to expand hunger relief initiatives and promote food security among students on all six of Northern Virginia Community College’s campuses. [Northern Virginia Community College]

Human rights day: The Prince William County Human Rights Commission will celebrate Universal Human Rights Day on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, virtually at 10 a.m. [Prince William County Government]