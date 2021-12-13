Police report: More shots fired, attempted sex assault

Prince William police say Brandi Carissa Gooden, 36, is wanted on a burglary charge. A photo of a man suspected of attempting to sexually assault another man in Dale City [Photo: Prince William police] Stolen trailer from Hartwood Presbyterian Church in Stafford [Pohto: Stafford sheriff’s office]

More shots rang out in Prince William County.

At 8:35 p.m. Friday, December 10, officers went to the 7800 block of Meadow Court near Manassas to investigate a shooting. Residents told police they heard multiple gunshots. An investigation revealed two masked men fired multiple rounds in front of the home before fleeing in a white sedan a third person. Multiple bullets struck the house. Police report no injuries.

Police found shell casings in front of the home.

In an unrelated incident early Sunday, December 12, four people were shot at The Palace Bar and Grill in Marumsco Plaza. The victims include three male security guards a female bystander.

All suffered injuries that appeared to be non-life-threatening, said police. Police are searching for the shooter.

Attempted sexual assault

On December 11 at 9:40 a.m., officers went to the 4300 block of Glendale Road in Dale City to investigate a report of an unconscious man. A witness told police saw a man appear to sexually assault another individual, later identified as a 59-year-old man, while the two were in a wooded area behind a residence.

The suspect then appeared to rifle through the victim’s pockets before leaving the area on foot. Rescue crews went to the scene, determined the victim was unconscious and took him to an area hospital. Police don’t know if the man took anything belonging to the victim.

Police describe the suspect as a light-skinned male, wearing a black/white baseball-style cap, a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with an image on the front, light-colored pants, and white sneakers.

Aggravated malicious wounding, home burglary

On December 11 at 12:53 p.m., officers went to a home in the 12500 block of Armada Place in Lake Ridge to investigate a burglary. In this case, they found the suspect and another woman went to the home, pushed their way past the homeowner, and went inside.

Once in the home, the two suspects entered the room of the victim, a 39-year-old man, and struck him multiple times. The victim told police that he and the accused were previously involved in an argument over the phone where the accused threatened the victim.

Rescue crews took the victim to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Tyson Amorie Watson, 35, of 1945 Mariner Lane in Woodbridge, who police arrested the next day. Officers also obtained arrest warrants for the suspect’s friend, Brandi Carissa Gooden. They’ve been unable to find her.

Gooden is 36 years old and lives in the 1900 block of Mariner Lane in Woodbridge, police said. She’s black, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 125 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She faces a burglary charge.

Trailer stolen from church

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft of a trailer from the Hartwood Presbyterian Church, at 50 Hartwood Church Road. A 2017, measuring 10 wide feet by 16 feet long, white Nexhaul Trailer, owned by a local Cub Scout pack, was stolen from the parking lot on December 7 at 8:26 a.m.

Security footage showed a red dump truck pulling the trailer away from the area. (See the slideshow at the top of this post).

Anyone with information on this theft is asked to contact Deputy D.T. Aubrecht at (540) 658-4400 or by email at [email protected]. Tips can also be submitted by texting STAFFORD + your tip to 274-637.