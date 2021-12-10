Threat prompts closure of Manassas Park school buildings

[Updated 2:15 p.m.] Police identified a Manassas Park High School student as the culprit after school administrators closed school buildings today after learning about a “potential threat” against students.

Police identified the suspect as a juvenile in a post on the department Facebook page. Authorities did not list any charges for the juvenile.

Administrators posted the vague “threat” proclamation to the government school division’s social media account just before midnight Thursday, December 9. As a result of the threat, administrators instructed students to log on to computers and learn from home on December 10.

Administrators called the police to investigate. “We immediately informed the police department, and they are investigating the incident. We continue to work closely with the police department and will provide updates as they come available,” the school division posted to its Twitter account just before midnight.

About 3,500 students are enrolled in the government school division, down about 200 since 2019. There are four schools in the city — Manassas Park High, middle and elementary schools, and Cougar Elementary School.