Millions needed for upkeep, improvements at region’s state parks

When lawmakers convene in Richmond for the General Assembly next month, one local legislator will seek more funds for the region’s busiest state park.

State Senator Scott Surovell (D-Fairfax, Prince William, Stafford) told PLN he would introduce legislation that aims to fund $11 million in improvements to Leesylvania State Park, at 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive in Woodbridge.

During the summer months, families flock to the 556-acre park on the banks of the Potomac River to hike, fish, picnic, and boat on the river. So many families flock to the park on weekends, the entrance is often closed to additional visitors as the park quickly fills to its occupancy limit.

“These days, the park shows its age, wear, and tear. There are trails that need to be upgraded to ADA standards, there’s some playground equipment that needs to come down, and there are some storage tanks that need to be replaced,” said Surovell during a wide-ranging interview with PLN.

Park administrators also want to spend $12 million to reconfigure the park entrance and add a turn lane to improve traffic flow. Also on its wishlist of new capital improvements — a new outdoor theater, new residences for staff, a disc golf course, a station for fishers to weigh their catch, and an expansion of the park’s pier over the river.

Repairing a public restroom, upgrading the pay station at the front of the park, plumbing upgrades, improvements to the docks and marina deck, and shoreline upgrades to prevent erosion are all needed maintenance projects at the park, said Surovell.

To remove some of the strain from Leesylvania State Park, Surovell said he’ll strive for more funding for Widewater State Park on the Potomac River to the south in Stafford County. “A lot of your readers will use Widewater State Park,” Surovell told PLN.

At nearly 1,100 acres, the park at 101 Widewater State Park Road is still under construction. The park features walking trails, a canoe and paddleboard launch on Aquia Creek, and paddle-in campsites accessible by the Potomac River.

Eventually, when the park is complete, planners envision a motorboat launch on the Potomac River, a pier, and camping cabins similar to Westmoreland State Park near Colonial Beach.

“For the last three years, myself, former Delegate [Jennifer] Carol Foy, and now Delegate Candy King has been putting in requests for about $29 million to do the last two phases of the buildout at Widewater,” said Surovell.

Surovell hopes to persuade his colleagues in the General Assembly to spend some of the state’s leftover $1.3 billion in funds from President Biden’s American Rescue and Recovery Act.

In August, legislators $3.5 billion of a total $4.5 the Biden administration awarded the state. Lawmakers awarded $25 million to state parks, leaving the park system with a $225 million maintenance backlog, said Surovell.