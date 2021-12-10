Community Notes

Baseball team announces new front office staff: The FredNats have hired Adam Flock as their new Community Relations Manager as a part of the creative services team and Brian Lehman as their new Ticket Sales Account Executive on their sales team. Long-time franchise employee Rich Crosslin has been promoted to Box Office Manager for the organization. [Fredericksburg Nationals]

Dumfries area toy collection: We Back Blue, Virginia State Police, and the Virginia Department of Transportation will collect toys for children in need Saturday, December 11, from noon to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the Target store near Dumfries. Collections will go to Toys for Tots, and some toys will also be donated to the Town of Dumfries Police Department for “Christmas in Dumfries.” [We Back Blue]

Flaky opposition: Despite some complaints on social media, two Prince William County School Board members say they have heard relatively little from their constituents about the county’s new snow day policy, which they support. [Insidenova.com]

Tell it to the judge: Prince William County court officials are seeking state help to deal with a backlog that’s been growing for six years. The legislation was submitted after a request by Chief Circuit Court Judge Kimberly Irving, who said the court has over-booked dockets, increasingly complex cases, and a growing backlog. [Insidenova.com]

Tiny home changes adopted: The recent adoption of the 2018 Virginia Building Code edition for residential and commercial structures brings some changes and additions to the building codes to help keep residents and business customers safer but also adapt to changing practices like “tiny homes.” [Stafford County Government]

Historic purchase: The Prince William Board of County Supervisors approved the purchase of four properties along John Marshall Highway, west of Haymarket, as part of the new Historic Communities program that aims to study, interpret, and preserve culturally significant enclaves throughout the County. [Prince William County Government]

The preceding post is a round of stories posted to local and state news websites and press releases emailed to us. Please email your news for inclusion in this post.