Community Notes

Time for water art: The Prince William County Service Authority is seeking talented young artists to enter the 2022 Water Art Invitational. Winning students and their art teachers will receive cash prizes, while the winning artwork will be displayed in Service Authority facilities and featured in next year’s Water Art Invitational wall calendar. [Prince William Service Authority]

HOT lanes give back: Transurban, operators and developers of the I-495, 95 and 395 Express Lanes, donated to Northern Virginia Family Service (NVFS) and the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial today, following a “Drive to Donate” event on November 17. [Transurban]

No forced vax for children: The Virginia Department of Health will not mandate COVID-19 vaccines for students or public school employees at this time, according to an agency statement in regard to an online petition. [The Center Square]

The preceding post is a round of stories posted to local and state news websites and press releases emailed to us. Please email your news for inclusion in this post.