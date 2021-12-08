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We care and seek the truth about our community

By Uriah Kiser

Following the christening of the Benjamin Chase, a new boat for Sea Scout Ship 100 of Gainesville named after two Cub Scouts killed at the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, the victim's mothers tossed rose petals into the Potomac River in honor of the victims. [Mary Davidson / Potomac Local News]
Potomac Local News was there in 2013 at Leesylvania State Park in Woodbridge for the the christening of the Benjamin Chase, a new boat for Sea Scout Ship 100 of Gainesville, named after two Cub Scouts killed at the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, the victim’s mothers tossed rose petals into the Potomac River in honor of the victims. [Mary Davidson / Potomac Local News]
We care about our community. We work hard to bring you the truth about what’s happening in our neighborhoods and the exclusive interviews with those making decisions that affect all of us.

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Uriah Kiser
Founder/Publisher
Potomac Local News

Author

  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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