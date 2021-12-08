We care and seek the truth about our community

We care about our community. We work hard to bring you the truth about what’s happening in our neighborhoods and the exclusive interviews with those making decisions that affect all of us.
In the past week, we’ve provided this reporting exclusively for our members:
- Opening date set for Harbor Drive Wellness Park
- New Code Orange will require students to work from home during most inclement weather days
- Supervisor to push for speed cameras after pedestrian deaths on county roads, including two teenagers
- Stafford to consider taxing cigarettes, joining a regional authority
- Nearly $17 million later, county animal shelter opens first phase
Would you please get consider getting involved and support our reporting?
- Use code YearEnd21 and SAVE 20% off an annual subscription, or click here: https://potomaclocal.memberful.com/checkout?plan=70010&coupon=YearEnd21
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Please help us reach our goal of 100 new members by the end of the year.
- We’ve gained 23 new members since November 1.
- Welcome, and thank you!
Uriah Kiser
Founder/Publisher
Potomac Local News