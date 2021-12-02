News Stafford to consider taxing cigarettes, joining a regional authority By Rick Horner Published December 2, 2021 at 9:00AM | Updated June 28, 2022 at 9:07AM Stafford's courthouse complex off U.S. 1 is expanding to include a new building. Photo: Mary Davidson This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Rick Horner View all posts #Locals Only #News