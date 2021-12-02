Stafford to consider taxing cigarettes, joining a regional authority

Go to Nokesville Family Escapes House Fire

Nokesville Family Escapes House Fire

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Go to Brick-lined Streets vs. Palm Trees: Caroline Street Faces Off Against Florida’s Artsy Woodland Boulevard

Brick-lined Streets vs. Palm Trees: Caroline Street Faces Off Against Florida’s Artsy Woodland Boulevard

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Go to Supervisors Approve 705 More Homes Along Vint Hill Road

Supervisors Approve 705 More Homes Along Vint Hill Road

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Go to Fredericksburg City Council Weighs ‘Penny’ Tax Increase for Safety Cameras in Parks and Trails

Fredericksburg City Council Weighs ‘Penny’ Tax Increase for Safety Cameras in Parks and Trails

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