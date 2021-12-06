Horn honk outside Walmart leads to gun in driver’s face

The driver honked his car horn at the Caddilac in front of him, and the driver responded by waving a gun in his face.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, the victim sat in his car in the parking lot at Walmart, 11 Village Parkway in southern Stafford, at 6:22 p.m. Sunday, December 5. When the Cadillac stalled, the victim honked the horn, and the Cadillac moved on.

When the victim parked his car, the driver of the Cadillac pulled alongside, brandished a gun, and threatened the man, according to a sheriff’s office spokesman.

Authorities describe the suspect as a male in his 20s. They’re reviewing surveillance video captured at the Walmart store for more clues.

There were no injuries in the case. Police encourage anyone with information on the crime to call 540-658-4400.

Meanwhile, earlier that morning in an unrelated incident, deputies stopped a man with two children in his car and charged him with DUI and child enlargement.

At 2:27 a.m., a sheriff’s deputy spotted a car traveling 74 mph in a 45 mph zone on Route 1 near the Prince William County line in North Stafford.

The deputy noticed an odor of alcoholic beverage from inside the vehicle and two children in a backseat.

The deputy conducted a field sobriety test and then arrested the driver. Authorities took the two children to be with their relatives.

Hugh Rose, 32, of Triangle, is charged with DUI, reckless driving, and two counts of child endangerment, a Stafford sheriff’s spokesman states. Guards at the Rappahannock Regional Jail held Rose without bond.