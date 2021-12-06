Community Notes

City employee vaccine push: A financial push to get Manassas city employees vaccinated against COVID-19 has netted just a 68% vaccination rate among staffers. [Insidenova.com]

Stafford road bond projects move forward: County voters approved a $50 million bond referendum in 2019 that opened the door for eight road projects and another 35 projects focused on widening and safety improvements. [Fredericksburg.com]

Generous donation: Home Depot in Haymarket presented American Legion Post 1799 with a $1,000 gift to support Post activities. [American Legion Post 1799]

Top honors: Stafford High School’s 2021 festival play, “The Secret in the Wings,” had an outstanding showing at the Virginia Theatre Association (VTA) Conference last month. All aspects of the production were recognized with top honors for individual and group achievements to include Best Play, Best Actress, two All-Star Cast acting awards, and Outstanding Technical Merit. [Stafford County Public Schools]

Record pardons: Gov. Ralph Northam set a record when he pardoned nearly 700 prisoners. He says he’ll take it slow in his last days when it comes to more. [Virignia Mercury]

The preceding post is a round of stories posted to local and state news websites and press releases emailed to us. Please email your news for inclusion in this post.