Deputies use taser on bus rider outside courthouse

Sheriff’s deputies removed a bus passenger who claimed to have a gun and refused to pay the fare.

The man boarded a Fredericksburg Regional Transit bus at the Stafford County Courthouse about 12:30 p.m., refused to pay, then refused to exit the bus, a sheriff’s spokeswoman states.

The man claimed to keep a gun in his pocket, she adds. Deputies surrounded the busy courthouse, the county government center and negotiated with the man on the bus. Eventually, deputies used a taser to subdue the man and arrest him, said a spokeswoman.

Afterward, business at the courthouse returned to normal. Deputies took the suspect for a mental evaluation, a spokeswoman added.

Deputies searched the man and did not find a gun.

Bus drivers charge riders a standard $1.25 one-way fare. The address of the courthouse is 1300 Courthouse Road in Stafford.