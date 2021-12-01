News

Qarni, of Prince William, no longer state education secretary

By Potomac Local News
Qarni speaks at a GED graduation ceremony in Downtown Manassas on July 28, 2021 [Photo: Uriah Kiser/Potomac Local News]

This one’s for the people who really care about local news.

Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts.

Think that’s you?
👉 Join Locals Only
Already a member? Sign in

Author