News Qarni, of Prince William, no longer state education secretary By Potomac Local News Published December 1, 2021 at 7:00AM | Updated June 28, 2022 at 9:08AM Qarni speaks at a GED graduation ceremony in Downtown Manassas on July 28, 2021 [Photo: Uriah Kiser/Potomac Local News] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Locals Only #News