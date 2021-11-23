Call to action: Volunteers parade marshalls needed for upcoming city Christmas parade

Greetings, Prince William – Call to Action will be on holiday break November 26; we’ll resume the column December 3. On behalf of the staff at Volunteer Prince William our best wishes to everyone for a Happy and Safe Thanksgiving holiday!

It’s About a Kid and a Toy! Volunteer Prince William announces Untrim-a-Tree, our holiday program which provides gifts to thousands of our neighbors in the greater Prince William community.

You can help bring a brighter holiday season to local children and seniors! Simply sponsor a child – each child receives two gifts, valued at not more than $50-$75 per child. Donations of Senior Baskets will be given to homebound seniors throughout the community. Baskets could include card games, crossword puzzles, hand cream, warm socks, lap throws or wraps. Please call Jan at 571.292.5307 or email [email protected] to request a donor form.

Ho Ho Ho! Christmas is getting near, and you can help a child have a Happy Holiday! House of Mercy is asking for donations of new gifts valued at $25 for their Christmas with Mercy program by December 1. Volunteers are needed! Please email [email protected] for more information.

ACTS is accepting new toy donations for Toys for Tots until December 8. Please email [email protected] to learn more. SERVE is accepting donations of new toys and gift cards for their Gifting for Families program. Please visit www.nvfs.org/support/holiday-giving/gifting-for-families/ for details and email [email protected] with any questions.

No community within the Prince William area is immune to the havoc and devastation caused by a disaster, whether natural or manmade. Volunteer Prince William is recruiting volunteers for Disaster Response positions. Trained volunteers can fill a critical role in disaster response and alleviate the challenge of spontaneous, untrained volunteers.

Volunteers are needed to help as Reception Center Staff and Public Outreach and Education, which includes educational games such as Disaster Jeopardy and Ready Bingo. Training is provided, and you’ll feel great as you help our local community rebuild following a disaster! Please contact Claudia at [email protected] to learn how you can get involved.

Animal lovers! The staff at Advocates for Abused and Abandoned Pets (A3P) needs volunteers in a variety of positions to help make life better for the furbabies. Volunteers under 16 can help but must volunteer with a parent. Just a few hours a day, a week, or a month can make a difference in the lives of these 4-legged friends! Please visit www.a3padvocates.org/volunteer or email [email protected] to learn how you can get involved.

The 75th Greater Manassas Christmas Parade is back, and volunteers age 18+ are needed to act as Route Marshalls and Staging Marshalls to support the parade on December 4. Your help will be greatly appreciated as you make sure the parade proceeds in a safe and orderly fashion, while keeping spectators safe along the route! Please visit https://bit.ly/3CSgDot for details; click on the Respond button to sign up. Note: Breakfast will be provided for volunteers! Questions? Please email [email protected] for more information.

Teens, here’s a chance to get in some service hours and join in some holiday fun! Historic Manassas, Inc. is hosting Jolly Ol’ Confections Dessert Tasting on December 19, and volunteers age 16+ are needed to help as Dessert Attendants from 12:45pm to 4pm. Wear your festive holiday apparel and help spread holiday cheer! Please sign up at https://bit.ly/3x4p3qH. If you have questions, please email Beverly at [email protected].

Medical Reserve Corps support your local health department and your community during a public health emergency! Volunteers are needed to support several missions, including public health education and outreach, disease investigation, vaccine clinics, and more! Medical experience is not required; they have roles for everyone! Bilingual volunteers are especially needed. Volunteers must be 18 years of age, complete minimum training, and pass a state background check to serve. Please fill out an application at vamrc.org. Questions? Please email Amy at [email protected] for more information.

Dog Lovers! Prince William County Dogs is searching for Dog Park Elves age 18+ to support Photos With Santa on December 4, 10am-2pm at K9 Gunner Memorial Park, 13000 Minnieville Road, Woodbridge 22192. Duties include coordinate flow of families, pets and Santa in and out of the photoshoot and help manage concessions. You’ll feel so festive as you help the pooches get their “close-up” with Santa while helping to promote this dog-friendly park. Please email [email protected] to learn more.

Help support veterans! RSVP’s VETS Program which provides transportation for veterans and their spouses to medical appointments is back, and volunteer drivers age “55 or better” are needed! Volunteers must be at least 55 years old and successfully complete both a criminal and driving record check. It’s a wonderful way to give back and say “thank you” to our veterans for all they’ve done! Please email [email protected] or call 571.292.5307 for more information.

Mark Your Calendars! Wreaths Across America will be held December 18 beginning at 10am at Quantico National Cemetery in Triangle. This is a wonderful, meaningful event for families and a good way to Remember, Honor and Teach children about the sacrifices made by our veterans. Please register on Evenbrite at https://bit.ly/30hGBmT – be sure to read the important information on that page. Please email [email protected] to learn more.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org.

Thanks so much for all you do in our community.