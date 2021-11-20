Fire rips through Stafford home, 4 suffer minor injuries

Four people were injured and are displaced today after a fire ripped through their home.

Just after 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, November 20, units with Stafford County Fire and Rescue (SCFR) responded for a reported structure fire at a home on Wallace Farms Lane, about a mile from Gayle Middle School.

The first arriving units found smoke coming from the chimney of a three-story single-family home. Upon further investigation, crews found fire on the roofline in the rear of the house on the outside and fire on the roofline inside the home.

It took about five minutes to contain the blaze, said county fire and rescue spokeswoman Katie Brady.

Four poeple exited the house before firefighters arrived, and they reported minor injuries and were treated at the scene. Fire crews did not find a working smoke alarm inside the house, said Brady.

The occupants are temporarily displaced and are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

The fire is under investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office. SCFR units were assisted on scene by Quantico Fire and Emergency Services and the Fredericksburg Fire Department.