Working fire alarm prompts hotel evacuation following small fire

Occupants of a hotel in southern Stafford County were evacuated Saturday after a small fire broke out in a a laundry room.

From Stafford fire and rescue:

Just after 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 13th, units with Stafford County Fire and Rescue (SCFR) responded for a reported structure fire on Sanford Drive at the Holiday Inn off of Route 17. First arriving units marked on location approximately three minutes later and reported a haze from the rear of the structure.

Crews found and quickly extinguished a fire in the laundry area on the first floor. Crews reported smoke conditions throughout the structure and worked to ventilate and eliminate the smoke. The fire was marked under control approximately five minutes after arrival.

All occupants self-evacuated prior to the arrival of units and none reported injuries. The fire alarm system was present and did activate. All occupants were able to reoccupy the structure.

Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire started in a laundry room and was accidental in nature. SCFR units were assisted on scene by Quantico Fire and Emergency Services and the Fredericksburg Fire Department.