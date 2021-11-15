Fury invader inside North Stafford home nabbed at 3 a.m.

From the Stafford sheriff’s office: An early morning burglar was captured in a North Stafford home Saturday, November 13, and released to forage in the wild. Normally this type of crime would result in a felony charge and no bond, but deputies had compassion for the naughty nocturnal nuisance.

Just after 3 a.m., deputies responded to a burglary in progress at a residence off of Novak Drive. Deputies checked the home and found no forced entry. At 3:36 a.m. the Emergency Communications Center received a second call about an opportunistic raccoon inside the home that had been missed during the initial check. Similar to the raccoon character RJ in the animated comedy Over the Hedge, a raccoon entered the home to look for food.

Fortunately, this raccoon possessed none of the superpower abilities of Rocket, the anthropomorphic raccoon in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

The mischievous masked mammal was contained in a bathroom and captured by the duo of Sergeant G.A. Haney and Deputy K.P. Hall. The deputies used a ballistic shield, ironing board, and bamboo walking sticks to steer him back outside. There were no injuries to the raccoon or humans during the incident.