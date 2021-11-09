Report of Woodbridge Senior High School shooting a hoax

[Updated 3:10 p.m.] Police lifted a lockdown of Woodbridge Senior High School this afternoon after reporting a shooting on campus.

No one was injured, and there is no evidence of a shooting, police said. There is no threat to the community.

A school resource officer at the campus began an investigation after a police received a 911 call about the shooting that turned out to be a hoax.

Additional police officers arrived shortly thereafter. Fire and rescue crews staged outside the building in anticipation of treating victims.

From Prince William police: Officers conducted a methodical search of the Woodbridge High School grounds which resulted in no evidence of a shooting being found and no injuries reported. After completing the search of the grounds, the call was determined to be unfounded and the school resumed operations as police began to demobilize from the area. Officers plan to remain at the school through dismissal for security purposes. The investigation into the initial call made to the communications center is continuing.

The lockdown of the school school, located at 3001 Old Bridge Road in Lake Ridge, was lifted about 2 p.m.

Nearly 2,700 students attend Woodbridge Senior High School.