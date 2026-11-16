Stafford County School Board members pressed staff for more details on secondary grading guidelines during the Nov. 10 work session, as the division continues a multi-year effort to create more consistent practices across high schools while collecting data on two pilot programs.

Stafford High School is piloting a 50 floor on formative assessments only this year. The floor does not apply to summative assessments, where zeros remain possible. The pilot is intended to support student engagement and feedback on practice work while the division gathers information. Board members heard that cheating continues to be treated as a behavioral matter handled through the discipline process, separate from the academic grade. Students still receive an opportunity to reassess for mastery under existing professional learning community guidelines even when discipline is applied.

The limited pilot comes as neighboring Manassas City Public Schools continues to face sustained parent and teacher opposition to its broader 50-floor grading system. Potomac Local News has reported for more than a year on the Manassas policy, under which students cannot receive less than 50 percent even for missing work. Parents and teachers at town halls and board meetings have argued the floor lets students calculate how many assignments they can skip and still pass, reduces accountability, inflates grades, and weakens preparation for college and work. Manassas City School Board member Sara Brescia has called awarding 50 percent for missing work an “unacceptable tradeoff.” In late September 2025 the Manassas board voted to send the policy back to its policy committee for revisions after that public pushback.

Teacher feedback shared with the Stafford board included concerns about added workload for retakes and remediation, a perception that changes feel top-down, and questions about academic integrity. Staff said teachers are not being required to chase non-compliant students without a defined process. Autonomy at the individual teacher level remains, though the stated goal is greater consistency in guidelines across schools than has existed previously.

A core grading committee began work in spring 2024, followed by a larger group. The effort follows an earlier directive from a prior superintendent that set a 60/40 summative-to-formative weighting before the full review process was complete. Brooke Point High School is separately exploring organization of summative assessments around standards.

Data collection is underway this year and includes focus groups that began with principals the week of the meeting, along with surveys. Both pilots are scheduled to conclude at the end of the school year. Staff told the board they expect to evaluate the results and communicate a consistency decision in time for the start of the next school year in August. No final policy change was made at the Nov. 10 meeting. The discussion was a follow-up question-and-answer session on the ongoing work.

Susan Randall, the George Washington District representative, and Vice Chair Dr. Sarah Chase participated in the exchange. Chase raised comparisons to practices in Fairfax County and asked about unobtrusive measures of teacher response, such as transfer rates. Presenters noted that one staff member involved in the work was absent because of a state athletic semifinal.

The board has not adopted division-wide secondary grading rules. Officials described the current year as one of information gathering and pilot evaluation before any broader consistency decision.