Prince William County police charged two men in a Nov. 12 shooting near Manassas and reported a fatal crash, two strong-armed robberies, a stabbing arrest, and other incidents. Stafford County deputies reported a larceny arrest, public intoxication, several DUIs, a fraud case, and a vehicle-tampering arrest.

Prince William County Police

Malicious Wounding Update — Sudley Manor Drive near Manassas

Prince William County detectives have charged two individuals in connection with the shooting that occurred in the 10700 block of Sudley Manor Dr near Manassas (20109) on November 12. Following the investigation, the two accused, identified as Brandon Daniel ARUJO CAMPOS and Kevin Alexander BRAVO ESQUIVEL, were arrested.

Arrested on November 16: Kevin Alexander BRAVO ESQUIVEL, 18, of Manassas. Charged with two counts of malicious wounding, one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle, one count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony. Court date: Pending | Status: Held WITHOUT Bond.

Arrested on November 13: Brandon Daniel ARUJO CAMPOS, 20, of Manassas. Charged with two counts of malicious wounding, one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle, one count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony. Court date: Pending | Status: Held WITHOUT Bond.

Shooting Investigation [Previously Released]: On November 12 at 10:13PM, officers responded to the 10700 block of Sudley Manor Dr near Manassas (20109) to investigate a shots fired call. As officers were investigating the initial call, they were advised of two individuals that had arrived at an area hospital appearing to be connected to the incident. One of the individuals, a 19-year-old man, was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the lower body while the second individual, a 19-year-old woman, sustained injuries from shattered glass. The investigation revealed the two were inside a vehicle when gunfire occurred. This incident does not appear to be random and the investigation is ongoing.

Fatal Crash Investigation — Lee Hwy and Pageland Ln, Gainesville

On November 14 at 12:23AM, officers responded to the intersection of Lee Hwy and Pageland Ln in Gainesville (20155) to investigate a single-vehicle crash. The investigation revealed the driver of a 2023 Hyundai Tucson was traveling north on Lee Hwy at a high rate of speed when the vehicle veered off the roadway and struck a tree. The driver, identified as a 39-year-old woman, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Crash investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police.

Strong-Armed Robbery — 7-Eleven, Fuller Heights Rd, Triangle

On November 15 at 10:01PM, officers responded to the 7-Eleven, located at 18950 Fuller Heights Rd in Triangle (22172) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed two unknown juvenile males entered the store and took two cases of beer. During the encounter, one of the suspects assaulted an employee, while the second suspect forcibly took one of the cases of beer that a second employee had attempted to retrieve. A police K-9 checked the area for the suspects, who were not located. No injuries were reported by either of the employees.

Suspect descriptions: White or Hispanic male juvenile with black, curly hair, thin build, wearing a black sweatshirt with blue lettering, blue jeans, and black shoes. White or Hispanic male juvenile with dark hair, thin build, wearing a dark colored jacket, black pants with gray basketball shorts over the pants and black shoes.

Strong-Armed Robbery — Breezewood Ct, Gainesville

On November 15 at 8:53PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 14300 block of Breezewood Ct in Gainesville (20155) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the victim, a 49-year-old man, had arranged to sell a cell phone on social media to an unknown man. The victim and suspect agreed to meet at the victim’s residence to exchange the phone. During the encounter, the suspect grabbed the phone from the victim before leaving the area in a white sedan. No injuries were reported by the victim. The suspect was described as a black male, aged late teens to early twenties, wearing a black hoodie, white undershirt, light-blue ripped jeans and a surgical mask.

Arrest: Malicious Wounding — Center Plz, Woodbridge

On November 14 at 10:11PM, officers responded to Center Plz, located in the 4300 block of Dale Blvd in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a stabbing. The investigation revealed the victim, a 33-year-old man, was involved in a verbal altercation with an acquaintance, identified as the accused, that escalated. During the encounter, the accused produced a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times in the upper body, before being detained by a security guard. The victim sustained injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Floyd Ivory YOUNG III, was arrested.

Arrested on November 14: Floyd Ivory YOUNG III, 41, of Suitland. Charged with malicious wounding. Court date: Pending | Status: Unavailable.

Arrest: Strong-Armed Robbery — Walmart, Worth Ave, Woodbridge

On November 13 at 7:21PM, officers responded to Walmart, located at 14000 Worth Ave in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed an unknown man, later identified as the accused, entered the store and took merchandise. During the encounter, the accused threatened to assault an employee, before leaving the area on foot. No injuries were reported by the employee. Officers located the accused a short time later and took him into custody. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as John Jeremiah BAILEY, was arrested.

Arrested on November 13: John Jeremiah BAILEY, 24, of no fixed address. Charged with robbery, obstruction of justice and trespassing. Court date: Pending | Status: Held WITHOUT Bond.

Arrest: Brandishing — Riverwoods Apartments, Woodbridge

On November 13 at 12:06PM, officers responded to Riverwoods Apartments, located in the 16500 block at Nanticoke Wy in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate brandishing. The investigation revealed an unknown man, later identified as the accused, brandished an air-powered rifle towards a maintenance worker. No shots were fired and no injuries were reported. Responding officers located the accused and quickly detained him. While conducting a search of the accused, officers located narcotics on his person. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Dalonta De’jon GAY, was arrested.

Arrested on November 13: Dalonta De’jon GAY, 26, of Woodbridge. Charged with brandishing and possession of a controlled substance. Court date: Pending | Status: Held WITHOUT Bond.

Arrest: Attempted Residential Burglary — Gibson Mills Rd, Dumfries

On November 15 at 8:28PM, officers responded to the 17100 block of Gibson Mills Rd in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a report of a disorderly individual. The investigation revealed the individual, identified as the accused, attempted to force entry into one of the residences by damaging a rear door and damaged property at an additional neighboring residence. Responding officers quickly located the accused and detained her without incident. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Ronesha Juanita MURRAY, was arrested.

Arrested on November 15: Ronesha Juanita MURRAY, 43, of Dumfries. Charged with attempted burglary, destruction of property, and disorderly conduct. Court date: Pending | Status: $2500 Unsecured.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Larceny — 105 Garrisonville Road

105 Garrisonville Road | 11/13 4:31 p.m. | Deputy Palotay responded to a larceny report at the nearby Wawa. Information was provided that the suspect, who had previously been trespassed for shoplifting, had entered the store and concealed items without paying. Camera footage showed the suspect entering the store, selecting several items, concealing the items while in the bathroom, and then passing all points of sale without paying. A witness confirmed seeing the suspect concealing the items in the bathroom. Deputy Palotay located the suspect, and the suspect was subsequently arrested. Deputy Palotay advised the suspect that they were trespassed from the store. The suspect was identified as a 19-year-old male from Stafford. The suspect was charged with petit larceny, shoplifting, and trespassing. The suspect was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond.

Public Intoxication — Centreport Parkway

Centreport Parkway | 11/13 9:46 p.m. | Deputy Williams responded to a disturbance in the area. Upon making contact, the suspect displayed signs of impairment, including an odor of alcohol coming from their breath, glassy eyes, slurred speech, and an unsteady balance. The suspect was subsequently arrested. The suspect was identified as a 35-year-old male from Ruther Glen. The suspect was charged with public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

DUI — Courthouse Road

Courthouse Road | 11/14 3:57 a.m. | Deputy Jett observed a vehicle driving erratically and conducted a traffic stop. Upon making contact, the driver displayed signs of impairment, including a strong odor of alcohol coming from their breath, bloodshot eyes, and slurred speech. The driver admitted to consuming alcohol earlier that day. Field sobriety tests were administered, and a breath sample was received. The driver was subsequently arrested. Opened alcoholic beverages were found inside the vehicle. At the Sheriff’s Office, the driver refused to provide a breath or blood sample, so additional charges were brought forward. The driver was identified as a 62-year-old male from Springfield. The driver was charged with driving under the influence, drinking while operating a motor vehicle, and refusal to test. The driver was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

DUI — Garrisonville Road

Garrisonville Road | 11/14 6:36 p.m. | Deputy Edwards observed a vehicle failing to maintain their lane and conducted a traffic stop. Upon making contact, the driver displayed signs of impairment, including glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol coming from their breath. The driver admitted to consuming alcohol earlier that day. Field sobriety tests were administered, and a breath sample was received. The driver was subsequently arrested. At the Sheriff’s Office, a breath sample confirmed that the driver’s blood alcohol content was above the legal limit. The driver was identified as a 51-year-old male from Stafford. The driver was charged with driving under the influence and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

DUI — Forest Lane Road and McCarty Road

Forest Lane Road and McCarty Road | 11/15 1:03 a.m. | Deputy Daigle responded to an auto accident in the area. Upon making contact, the driver displayed signs of impairment, including an odor of alcohol coming from their breath, slurred speech, and glassy eyes. Field sobriety tests were administered, but a breath sample was refused. The driver was subsequently arrested. Empty alcoholic beverages were found inside the vehicle. At the Sheriff’s Office, the driver refused to provide a breath or blood sample, so additional charges were brought forward. The driver was identified as a 20-year-old female from Herndon. The driver was charged with driving under the influence, driving after illegally consuming alcohol, unlawful possession of alcoholic beverages, and refusal to test. The driver was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond.

Fraud — Old Banks Drive

Old Banks Drive | 11/14 9:18 p.m. | Deputy Waheed responded to a fraud report regarding identity theft. The victim reported receiving an unauthorized bank card in the mail. The victim then contacted the bank and was notified that an account had been opened using the victim’s identity. The bank advised the victim to file a police report. The victim later noticed that the suspects had gained remote access to their phone and had attempted to access the victim’s other accounts. The victim put their phone on airplane mode and did not suffer any monetary loss at the time of the report. Deputy Waheed provided a police report for the investigation.

Disturbance — Foreston Woods Drive

Foreston Woods Drive | 11/15 3:33 p.m. | Deputy J. Jones responded to a disturbance in the area. Information was provided that the suspect was pulling on vehicle doors. Upon making contact, the suspect admitted to entering at least three vehicles without authorization. Witnesses confirmed that the suspect had been pulling on the doors of different vehicles. Camera footage confirmed the recount of events. The suspect was subsequently arrested. The suspect was identified as a 62-year-old male from Lakeland, Florida. The suspect was charged with three counts of vehicle tampering and was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

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