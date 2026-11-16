An off-duty Fairfax County Police Department officer has been charged with misdemeanor shoplifting following an incident in Stafford County.

On Nov. 10 at about 12:37 p.m., Stafford County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Walmart at 217 Garrisonville Road. Loss prevention staff reported that Briceida Medina, 38, of Stafford, failed to scan and pay for merchandise while using a self-checkout register. Deputies issued her a summons for misdemeanor shoplifting. Medina is a three-year veteran assigned to the McLean District Station and has been placed on administrative leave pending criminal and administrative investigations.