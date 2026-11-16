FEMA will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System at approximately 2:20 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 17, in coordination with the FCC.

Radio and television broadcasters, cable systems, satellite providers, and wireline video providers will interrupt normal programming for about one minute to relay the test message. The message will state it is only a test and that no action is required by the public.

Cell phones will not receive a Wireless Emergency Alert as part of this test. Those were tested in 2023.

If severe weather or an actual emergency occurs, the test may be postponed. The backup date is Dec. 3.