Virginia Judge halts Trump memorial arch for 14 days hours after commission approval By PLN News Published November 6, 2026 at 11:04AM E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse in Washington, D.C. (file photo; not the memorial arch). Photo: Tony Webster / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0) A federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order blocking the Trump administration from beginning construction on the Trump memorial arch for 14 days, hours after commission approval, FOX 5 DC reported. Author PLN News View all posts