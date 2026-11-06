Virginia

Judge halts Trump memorial arch for 14 days hours after commission approval

By PLN News
E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse exterior
E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse in Washington, D.C. (file photo; not the memorial arch). Photo: Tony Webster / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

A federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order blocking the Trump administration from beginning construction on the Trump memorial arch for 14 days, hours after commission approval, FOX 5 DC reported.

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