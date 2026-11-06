Longtime FCPS educator Emma Brown slated to lead Hugh Mercer Elementary School

Fredericksburg City Public Schools announced that longtime educator Emma Brown is slated to become the next principal of Hugh Mercer Elementary School, beginning Monday, November 30, 2026. Brown has served the division since 2012, starting as a teacher at Walker-Grant Middle School and later working as an instructional technology coach at Walker-Grant and Hugh Mercer.
She has also been an administrative intern at Hugh Mercer and Lafayette elementary schools and has served as assistant principal at Walker-Grant Middle School since 2022, including a stint as interim assistant principal at Hugh Mercer during the 2024-2025 school year. The Fredericksburg City School Board is expected to formalize the appointment at its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, December 7, 2026.
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Full press release:
Fredericksburg City Public Schools (FCPS) is pleased to announce that longtime educator Emma Brown is slated to become the next principal of Hugh Mercer Elementary School, beginning Monday, November 30, 2026.
Brown has served FCPS since 2012, beginning her career as a teacher at Walker-Grant Middle School. She then served as an instructional technology coach at Walker-Grant and Hugh Mercer, later becoming an administrative intern at Hugh Mercer and Lafayette elementary schools. Since 2022, she has served as assistant principal at Walker-Grant Middle School.
During the 2024-2025 school year, Brown also served as interim assistant principal at Hugh Mercer, strengthening her familiarity with the school’s students, staff, and community.
Throughout her career, Brown has focused on instructional improvement, building relationships, and fostering a positive school culture. Her accomplishments include being named the 2017 FCPS Division Teacher of the Year and helping lead school improvement initiatives, professional learning, and staff engagement efforts.
Brown holds a Bachelor’s degree in Liberal Studies from Longwood University and a Master’s degree in Educational Leadership from George Mason University, with an endorsement in PreK-12 Administration and Supervision.
“Hugh Mercer is a special community,” said Brown. “I am grateful for the opportunity to return and serve its students, staff, and families. I believe strong relationships, high expectations, and consistent leadership are essential to student success. I look forward to building on the school’s strengths and working together to create lasting growth.”
“Ms. Brown brings a strong understanding of our school division, a commitment to instructional excellence, and valuable relationships with our students and staff,” said FCPS Superintendent Dr. Marci Catlett. “Her experience and dedication to building a positive school culture will serve the Hugh Mercer community well.”
The Fredericksburg City School Board is expected to formalize Brown’s appointment at its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, December 7, 2026.