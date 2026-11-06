Virginia State Police investigating double fatal crash on I-95 in Stafford

Virginia State Police is investigating a double fatal crash that occurred about 1:53 a.m. Friday on Interstate 95 northbound at mile marker 141 in Stafford County. An adult passenger and a juvenile under age five in a Nissan Rogue were killed; the driver of a Dodge Charger has been charged with DUI.
VDOT closed northbound lanes and detoured traffic at exit 140 after the crash; all lanes reopened and the detour was lifted by 7:09 a.m.
VIRGINIA STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING DOUBLE FATAL CRASH IN STAFFORD
STAFFORD – Virginia State Police is investigating a double fatal crash that occurred this morning at approximately 1:53 a.m. (Nov. 6, 2026) on Interstate 95 northbound at the 141-mile marker in Stafford County.
The preliminary investigation indicates a Dodge Charger, driving at a high rate of speed, struck a Nissan Rogue in the rear of the vehicle. The Rogue then went off of the left side of the interstate and overturned. An adult passenger in the Rogue died at the scene. A juvenile passenger under the age of five was taken to an area hospital, where that passenger later succumbed to their injuries. The adult driver of the Rogue suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.
The driver of the Charger was not injured and has been charged with DUI. Additional charges are pending. Three passengers in the Charger suffered minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.