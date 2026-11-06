Virginia State Police investigating double fatal crash on I-95 in Stafford

Virginia State Police is investigating a double fatal crash that occurred about 1:53 a.m. Friday on Interstate 95 northbound at mile marker 141 in Stafford County. An adult passenger and a juvenile under age five in a Nissan Rogue were killed; the driver of a Dodge Charger has been charged with DUI.

VDOT closed northbound lanes and detoured traffic at exit 140 after the crash; all lanes reopened and the detour was lifted by 7:09 a.m.