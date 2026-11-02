Warner, Vindman canvass launch at James Monroe High canceled; campaign says it lacked school approval

A campaign canvass launch featuring U.S. Sen. Mark Warner and Rep. Eugene Vindman, advertised for Monday afternoon at James Monroe High School in Fredericksburg, has been canceled.

A Fredericksburg Democrats graphic promoted a “Fredericksburg Canvass Launch” with Warner and Vindman for 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at the school, 2300 Washington Ave.

Fredericksburg City Public Schools communications director Katie Hornung told Potomac Local News the event was canceled as of about 9:40 a.m. Monday. She said the division did not have advance notice of the event. She also said it is uncommon for the division not to know about events being promoted inside its buildings.

Warner’s campaign confirmed the cancellation and said it had not secured the approvals it needed.

“We can confirm that today’s canvass launch in Fredericksburg has been canceled,” Rachel Cohen of the Warner campaign said in an email. “We’ve held events at this location in the past, but unfortunately didn’t get the necessary approvals in place for today’s event. We apologize for the mix-up and any confusion it caused, and appreciate the school division’s understanding.”

Fredericksburg City Public Schools rents its facilities to outside groups outside of school hours. Groups must sign a use agreement, carry insurance and have a school employee present.

Before the cancellation, the flyer had been circulating among local conservatives. One message urged residents to call the school board, the mayor’s office and the city manager’s office. It objected to a political gathering on school property during activity hours.

Potomac Local News also asked the Vindman campaign and the Fredericksburg Democrats for comment. Neither had responded by publication time.

The canvass was scheduled one day before the Nov. 3 general election.