Stafford County Economic Development Summit set for Nov. 18

Stafford County Economic Development will host its first Economic Development Summit on Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Holiday Inn & Conference Center, 20 Sanford Drive, Fredericksburg.

The summit is the first public discussion of the county’s new Economic Development Strategic Plan, which the Board of Supervisors adopted earlier this year.

Attendees will hear about economic priorities, upcoming opportunities for investment and collaboration, and how they can become involved in implementing the plan. Topics include workforce development, business growth, site readiness, infrastructure, entrepreneurship, placemaking, and community prosperity.

The event is free. Learn more and register on the Go Stafford Virginia calendar.