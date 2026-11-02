Manassas Park police resume vehicle decal enforcement Nov. 5

Manassas Journal reports Manassas Park police will resume issuing tickets for expired vehicle decals on Nov. 5.

The annual passenger vehicle decal costs $30, separate from personal property taxes. This year’s stickers are orange and, for the first time, do not carry individual serial numbers, Treasurer Donald Shuemaker told the Journal.

The decal goes inside the front windshield, immediately to the right of the Virginia inspection sticker, with a quarter-inch separation. Residents with questions can call the Treasurer’s Office at 703-335-8835.