Manassas Park Jirani Coffeehouse opens its second location in Manassas Park By PLN News Published November 2, 2026 at 11:48AM A crowd gathers outside the new Jirani Coffeehouse in Manassas Park on opening night, Oct. 30, 2026. Credit Courtesy Sen. Danica Roem. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author PLN News View all posts #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Manassas Park