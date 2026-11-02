Manassas Park

Jirani Coffeehouse opens its second location in Manassas Park

By PLN News
A crowd gathers outside the new Jirani Coffeehouse in Manassas Park on opening night, Oct. 30, 2026. Credit Courtesy Sen. Danica Roem.

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