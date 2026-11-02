Grace Mangino on Manassas Park’s Fall for the Park 5.5K, Holiday Light Parade, and New Park Central Businesses

Potomac Local News Podcast
Grace Mangino, events coordinator for the City of Manassas Park, joined Uriah Kiser on the Potomac Local News Podcast.
In this episode she covers:
- The new Fall for the Park 5.5K & Flannel Fest on Saturday, November 14 at Blooms Park (the former Generals Ridge Golf Course), including the course, nearly 100 early sign-ups, and the October 31 early-bird deadline for a guaranteed long-sleeve shirt and medal
- The annual Light Parade on Saturday, December 5, with viewing along Manassas Drive, tree lighting, live music, and photos with Santa
- The final Last Fridays of the season on the City Hall / Park Central plaza and the city’s community calendar at manassasparkva.gov
- New businesses opening at Park Central, including Jirani Coffeehouse (second location), Kokee Tea, City Kabob, Larcomar Cafe Lounge, Yoder’s Dutch Delights, Nash & Smashed, and All American Steakhouse
Watch the full conversation above. Sign up for the free daily email newsletter and Locals Only membership at potomaclocal.com.