The Tunes Come Easy by “2 Girls and a Guitar”

Music has a way with forging paths with people and two teenagers, Dani and Emy, started out musically with a few guitar lessons at Pickers in Fredericksburg where they learned the basics on a six-string guitar. Next thing they knew, they were strumming the six-string and hammering out familiar lyrics in front of their fans on Caroline Street in Fredericksburg, a venue that’s always been a busking favorite for local musicians.

They even found a catchy name, “2 Girls and a Guitar,” which says it all.

“It was my dad’s idea,” said Emy. Both girls are in high school and chose to use only their first names, like Elvis, Fabio or Tay Tay more recently. Their parents were nearby on the corner while they performed, and the pair had just finished a guitar lesson at Pickers that same day.

They started on Fredericksburg Idol, a local competition where the music ruled. The event was held at the FredNats ballpark on June 9-10, 2026, with a Jr. Idol division for ages 13 and under and a Big Top Idol for ages 14 and over. On Aug. 7, Lily Brown was announced as the overall winner. Some of their big hits consist of “White Rabbit,” by Jefferson Airplane, “Pinball Wizard,” by the Who and later Elton John, and “X’s and O’s” by the Neon Trees. That’s their big hit, they said. “We do a Dolly Parton song,” added Emy.

In the world of busking, it’s an unwritten rule for listeners to stop, enjoy the tunes, and then dig into the pocket for spare change. “We have a hat, and we have Venmo and stuff,” said Emy.

To see “2 Girls and a Guitar,” catch them live on Caroline Street.