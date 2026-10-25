Marine Corps Heritage Foundation launches fundraiser to restore damaged Iwo Jima monument at Quantico

The Marine Corps Heritage Foundation is raising money to restore the Iwo Jima monument outside Marine Corps Base Quantico after vandalism on Oct. 21 left one figure without a head and caused other significant damage.

Prince William County police estimate the damage in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. The limestone sculpture by Felix de Weldon depicts the flag-raising on Mount Suribachi during the Battle of Iwo Jima on Feb. 23, 1945. It is a smaller version of the Marine Corps War Memorial in Arlington, also by de Weldon.

“This monument represents far more than a historic image. It honors the courage and sacrifice of the Marines who fought at Iwo Jima and the generations who have followed in their footsteps,” Maj. Gen. James W. Lukeman, USMC (Ret), president and CEO of the foundation, said. “The damage to this monument does not diminish the legacy it represents.”

The foundation is seeking contributions from Marines, veterans, families, organizations and the public. The full scope of the restoration work is still being assessed. Donations can be made at the foundation’s restore page.