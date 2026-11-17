Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center will host outdoor holiday markets on two Thursdays, Dec. 3 and Dec. 17, in the hospital’s main parking lot at 2300 Opitz Blvd. in Woodbridge, InsideNoVa reported.

Past holiday markets have featured baked goods, gourmet foods, handmade soaps, woodcrafts, jewelry, seasonal decor and winter produce from regional small businesses.

The markets are run with Long Family Markets, a veteran- and family-owned business in Stafford County that also operated the hospital’s farmers market this year.