Fox sources say Iwo Jima statue suspect is former DACA recipient whose status expired

The man arrested for using a sledgehammer to behead a Marine figure on the Iwo Jima monument near Quantico is a Mexican illegal alien and former DACA recipient whose status expired this year, federal sources told Fox News.

Miguel Alonso Maldonado Soriano, 27, of Stafford, faces felony destruction of property, trespass with intent to damage property and felony injury to a monument. Prince William County police said officers found him actively damaging the limestone statue near Richmond Highway and Fuller Road late Wednesday night. Damage, including the removal of one depicted Marine’s head, is estimated in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

According to the federal sources, he illegally crossed into the United States in December 1999. He was granted Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals by the Obama administration in 2014. The Biden administration extended it in 2024. He lost DACA status in August when the Trump administration did not renew it.

White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers said in a statement to Fox News: “This criminal illegal alien’s dream is over: Maldonado Soriano disrespected our brave service members and defaced a beautiful monument that honored their sacrifice. President Trump has secured our border and is deporting illegal criminals who hate our country and our values. The socialist Democrats want to go back to open borders and flood our communities with dangerous criminal illegal aliens.”

He is being held without bond. A court date has not been announced.

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