Prince William County property owners have until Monday, Dec. 7, to pay the second half of their 2026 real estate taxes, Prince William County said.

Unpaid balances after the due date get a 10% late penalty, plus interest of 10% a year that accrues monthly. Payments can be made online at tax.pwcgov.org, where electronic checks are free and credit cards carry a fee; by phone at 888-272-9829 using jurisdiction code 1036; by mail; or in person at the Development Services Building, 5 County Complex Court in Woodbridge, or the Sudley North Government Center, 7987 Ashton Ave. in Manassas.

The tax office has moved from the McCoart Building to the Development Services Building. Property owners who have not received a bill can call Taxpayer Services at 703-792-6710.