County hosts fall open house on western Prince William road projects Oct. 28

The Prince William County Department of Transportation and Capital Construction will hold a Fall Open House on projects in western Prince William County from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28.

The open house is at the Freedom Aquatic and Fitness Center, 9100 Freedom Center Boulevard in Manassas.

Residents can learn about transportation and capital construction projects in the western part of the county. More details are on the event page.

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