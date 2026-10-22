Joshua Lee named director of Prince William Area Agency on Aging

Joshua Lee will become director of the Prince William Area Agency on Aging on Monday, Oct. 26, Prince William County Government announced.

Lee has served as the agency’s acting director since January 2024. He has more than 17 years of experience in local government and human services.

According to his county biography, Lee has worked for Prince William County since 2012, starting at the Department of Social Services before holding several roles at the Area Agency on Aging, including Fiscal and Administration Division manager and deputy director. He holds a Master of Public Administration from George Mason University and a Certified Public Manager certificate from George Washington University.

The Area Agency on Aging serves older adults, people with disabilities, caregivers and veterans in Prince William County and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park.

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