Jurors see videos of Naresh Bhatt throwing trash bags into dumpsters

Prosecutors showed jurors new surveillance videos Wednesday of Naresh Bhatt throwing heavy garbage bags into dumpsters and trash compactors miles from his Manassas Park home, according to NBC Washington.

Bhatt is on trial in Prince William County Circuit Court, accused of killing and dismembering his wife, Mamta Kafle. NBC Washington reported the videos show at least four trips to multiple dumpsters and compactors on the day prosecutors say she was killed, with Bhatt at times wearing white gloves.

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