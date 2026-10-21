Quantico opens National Testing Center for service members

Marine Corps Base Quantico opened its new National Testing Center on Oct. 16 at the Voluntary Education Center, bringing college-credit exams and professional certification testing on base.

Marine Corps Community Services hosted the grand opening in partnership with Grand Canyon University, which fully funded the center. Before this, service members had to pay off-base fees or travel about an hour to Joint Base Andrews, the only active National Testing Center in the National Capital Region.

Available exams include CLEP, DSST, Pearson Professional Assessments, and certification tests tied to Marine Corps Credentialing Opportunities On-Line.

Nancy Moorman, MCCS Quantico director, said the center puts education counseling, test preparation, testing, and credentialing support in one place.

For more information, contact the Voluntary Education Center at 703-784-2375 or [email protected].

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