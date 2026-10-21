InsideNoVa: High-level Prince William employee accused of harassment

InsideNoVa reports an independent investigation is underway after a high-level Prince William County employee was accused of sexual harassment and misconduct at the county’s March 4 Procurement Expo.

An anonymous letter mailed to supervisors in early October alleges “physical pushing and a demeaning verbal attack, touching and blatant sexual contact.”

County Executive Christopher Shorter told the board he takes the allegations seriously and will cooperate with RSM US LLP.

Supervisors declined to comment or did not respond. The identity of the accused has not been confirmed.

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