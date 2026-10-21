ACTS welcomes Sen. Tim Kaine after $1.78 million grant to rebuild West End Shelter

Action in Community Through Service released the following statement:

Dumfries, Va. — October 20, 2026 — Action in Community Through Service (ACTS) welcomed U.S. Senator Tim Kaine today for a visit celebrating a significant investment in the organization’s mission: a $1.78 million federal grant secured through the offices of Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner to help rebuild the ACTS West End Shelter.

During his visit, Senator Kaine met with ACTS staff, participated in photographs with the team, toured the organization’s hunger prevention program, and learned more about ACTS’ nearly six decades of service to individuals and families throughout the region.

Founded in 1969, ACTS has remained committed to helping neighbors facing hardship by providing critical services, including emergency shelter, food assistance, and other essential resources that promote stability, dignity, and hope.

The $1.78 million grant represents a significant step toward rebuilding the West End Shelter and strengthening ACTS’ ability to serve individuals and families experiencing homelessness. The project will help support the organization’s continued response to the growing need for safe shelter and essential services in the community.

“We are incredibly grateful to Senator Kaine and Senator Warner for their leadership and commitment to addressing the needs of our community,” said Dr. Stan Jones, CEO of ACTS. “This $1.78 million investment is about more than rebuilding a shelter. It is about restoring hope, creating opportunities for individuals and families to regain their footing, and ensuring that people facing some of life’s most difficult circumstances have a safe place to turn. Senator Kaine’s visit gave us an opportunity to share the work our dedicated staff do every day and the impact ACTS has made since 1969.”

Earnie Porta, president of the ACTS Board of Directors, emphasized the importance of the grant and the organization’s long-term commitment to the community.

“ACTS has been part of the fabric of this community for more than 55 years, and our mission has never been more important,” said Porta. “The rebuilding of the West End Shelter will help us continue meeting a fundamental human need: a safe place to stay and an opportunity to move forward. We appreciate Senators Kaine and Warner recognizing the importance of this work and helping secure the resources needed to strengthen our services for years to come.”

Senator Kaine’s visit also highlighted the breadth of ACTS’ programs, including its hunger prevention efforts, which help individuals and families facing food insecurity access essential resources. By learning firsthand about these programs and meeting the people who deliver services each day, the senator gained a closer look at the organization’s community impact and the ongoing challenges facing vulnerable residents.

As ACTS looks toward the future, the organization remains focused on building on its legacy of service while expanding its capacity to respond to the needs of the community. The West End Shelter rebuilding effort is an important part of that commitment.

“Since 1969, ACTS has demonstrated what is possible when a community comes together to care for its neighbors,” Jones added. “This investment gives us an opportunity to build on that legacy and continue providing meaningful support to the people who need us most.”

About ACTS

Action in Community Through Service (ACTS) is a nonprofit organization serving individuals and families in the Greater Prince William area and surrounding communities. Since 1969, ACTS has worked to address critical needs through programs focused on hunger prevention, homelessness and emergency shelter, and other essential community services. ACTS is committed to helping people navigate crises, regain stability, and build brighter futures.