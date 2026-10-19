Stafford County Public Schools is beginning the process of drafting its next five-year strategic plan and has scheduled three community engagement sessions for residents to share experiences, ideas, and hopes, the division said. The sessions are set for 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, and 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Nov. 12, all in the School Board Chambers at 31 Stafford Ave.

The current Elevate Stafford plan, covering 2022 to 2027, sets four goals: ensuring meaningful post-secondary outcomes for every student prepared for life after graduation, supporting high expectations for academic performance and expanding opportunities, providing a safe, engaging, and welcoming environment for every student, staff, and family member, and supporting and investing in all staff.

The division serves 31,220 students in 35 schools and programs across an estimated 160,877 residents, with about 4,360 full- and part-time staff and a $373.9 million annual budget. Residents can also apply to join a strategic planning workgroup that will meet monthly in the evenings; details are at staffordschools.net/about-us/strategic-plan.

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