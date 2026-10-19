Manassas ‘It’s a LIE’: Manassas board member rips myth blaming kids’ backgrounds for poor scores By PLN News Published October 19, 2026 at 8:53AM | Updated October 19, 2026 at 9:16AM Brescia (right) This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author PLN News View all posts #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Manassas City Public Schools #Originals