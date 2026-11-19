Prince William County police arrested a 24-year-old Woodbridge man, Mudasir Abdul Basit, Wednesday afternoon after a strong-armed robbery at the Wingstop on Richmond Highway in Dumfries, and he is being held without bond. Stafford County sheriff’s deputies also reported a drink-throwing assault arrest at a Warrenton Road Dunkin’, a DUI arrest with a refusal to test, a high-speed eluding crash, and a warrant arrest that turned up narcotics.

Prince William County Police Department

Strong-armed robbery – Wingstop, 16708 Richmond Hwy, Dumfries

On Nov. 18 at 4:36 p.m., officers responded to Wingstop, located at 16708 Richmond Hwy in Dumfries (22026), to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed an unknown man, later identified as the accused, went behind the service counter and took a food order. During the encounter, the accused threatened an employee, before leaving the area on foot. No injuries were reported. Responding officers quickly located the accused and took him into custody. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Mudasir Abdul Basit, 24, of Woodbridge, was arrested. He was charged with robbery. Court date: pending. Status: held without bond. No photo was available.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

From the Daily Incident Report for Nov. 19

Assault – 150 Warrenton Road

11/18 8:41 a.m. | Deputy K. Smith responded to an assault at the nearby Dunkin Donuts. Information was provided that the suspect had thrown a drink at an employee. Camera footage showed the suspect driving up to the window, grabbing the drink from the employee, and then throwing the drink at the employee. Upon making contact, the suspect admitted to throwing the drink and was subsequently arrested. The suspect was identified as a 37-year-old female from Fredericksburg. The suspect was charged with assault and battery and released on an unsecured bond.

Fraud – Stanley Loop

11/18 9:25 a.m. | Deputy Pitts responded to a fraud report regarding an Atlantic Union Bank scam. The victim reported receiving a phone call claiming to be with Atlantic Union Bank regarding fraudulent activity on the victim’s account. The suspects instructed the victim to provide a code to reset their credentials. Once the code was provided, the victim noticed multiple unauthorized transactions on their account. No suspects have been identified at this time.

DUI – Derrick Lane and Richmond Highway

11/18 2:41 p.m. | Deputy E. Jones responded to an auto accident in the area. Upon making contact, the driver displayed signs of impairment, including an odor of alcohol coming from their breath. Field sobriety tests were administered, but a breath sample was refused. The driver was subsequently arrested. Alcoholic beverages were found inside the vehicle. At the Sheriff’s Office, the driver refused to provide a breath or blood sample, so additional charges were brought forward. The driver was identified as a 33-year-old male from Fredericksburg. The driver was charged with driving under the influence and refusal to test. The driver was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond.

From the Daily Incident Report for Nov. 18

Eluding and related charges – Harmony Court and Courage Lane

11/17 1:28 a.m. | Deputy Martinez observed a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to stop and turned off its headlights and taillights. The vehicle then attempted to make a turn, but struck an unoccupied vehicle and came to a stop. An initial investigation revealed that the driver did not have a valid driver’s license. Upon making contact, the driver was subsequently arrested. An open alcoholic beverage was found in the vehicle’s cup holder, so additional charges were brought forward. The driver was identified as a 27-year-old male from Stafford. The driver was charged with eluding police, drinking while operating a motor vehicle, speeding, and driving without a license.

Warrant service – 153 Garrisonville Road

11/17 8:12 p.m. | Deputy Lee responded to a wanted suspect at the nearby Red Roof Inn. Information was provided that the suspect was wanted out of Fairfax County. Upon making contact, the suspect was subsequently arrested. Narcotics were found during a search of the suspect’s person. The suspect was identified as a 44-year-old male from Alexandria. The suspect was charged with possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, as well as being served on his outstanding warrants. The suspect was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Public intoxication – Jessica Cheney Bridge

11/17 6:12 p.m. | Deputy Lee responded to a suspicious person in the area. Upon making contact, the suspect was observed holding an alcoholic beverage and displayed signs of impairment, including an odor of alcohol coming from their breath and slurred speech. The suspect was subsequently arrested. While being detained, the suspect attempted to resist arrest, so additional charges were brought forward. The suspect was identified as a 32-year-old female from Fredericksburg. The suspect was charged with public intoxication and obstructing justice. The suspect was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

Larceny – Auction Drive

11/17 1:05 p.m. | Deputy Griffis responded to a larceny report regarding a stolen vehicle. The victim reported that a vehicle they were selling had been stolen from a nearby parking lot. Camera footage in the area provided no further information. The vehicle was entered as stolen.

Fraud – Austin Drive

11/17 2:17 p.m. | Deputy O’Neill responded to a fraud report regarding an unauthorized account opening. The victim reported receiving an email from T-Mobile regarding a delivery. The victim then discovered that a new phone had been ordered without their authorization. The victim notified the phone company. Deputy O’Neill advised the victim to monitor their credit and to contact law enforcement if they notice any additional fraudulent activity.

Fraud – Grisham Road

11/17 7:37 p.m. | Deputy Osborne responded to a fraud report regarding a Verizon scam. The victim reported receiving a phone call claiming to be with Verizon about phone purchases. The suspects instructed the victim to click a link. After the link was clicked, the suspects disconnected the victim’s phone number from the device. When the victim’s phone number was restored to the device, they noticed an unauthorized withdrawal. The victim contacted Verizon, which secured the phone number from further transfers. No suspects have been identified at this time.

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