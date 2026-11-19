Gov. Abigail Spanberger unveiled a package of housing bills Wednesday morning at Joyfield Flats at Woodbridge Apartments, WUSA 9 reported.

The proposals, part of her Moving Virginia Forward agenda for the 2027 General Assembly session, would encourage housing near transit, put surplus state-owned land to use, streamline home-repair aid, ease manufactured-housing rules, help heirs with title issues and connect renters to assistance beyond eviction prevention. The Virginia Railway Express station is about a 15-minute walk from the complex. “What we hear from the people that we serve is that they can’t afford to live in the neighborhood where they work,” Spanberger said. Prince William Board Chair Deshundra Jefferson and Potomac District Supervisor Andrea Bailey attended the news conference.